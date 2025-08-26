The relationship between International Development Banks and Airports - part one

The main organisations that are involved with investment into the airport sector have been identified in previous CAPA - Centre for Aviation reports across the classification of pension funds, private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds, while some of the principal operator/investors have also come under scrutiny.

Now it is the turn of the leading International and Regional Development Banks.

In this, the first of two parts, the raison d'être for their interest in this sector is considered, along with their heavy focus on airports satisfying ever stricter environmental criteria when applying for loans and grants - not to mention the occasional equity investments they occasionally make.

This report then moves on to look at some of the larger scale financiers among their ranks, such as the World Bank and its partners, also the Islamic Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development.