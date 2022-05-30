The lingering pandemic: Taiwan allocates USD2 billion to help Taoyuan International Airport
Asia Pacific continues to reel from the onslaught of COVID-19.
For months there are hardly any cases in some countries and then there’s an eruption. This makes future planning still very difficult.
Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport Corporation has carefully planned out its expansion over the past five years but it has been thrown into disarray by these events. Now the government has stepped in with an offer to support that development to the tune of USD2 billion.
Such largesse, which is almost equivalent to half the cost of the third runway project there, is justified – despite heavy financial losses recently – if only because the upheavals of the past two years, together with what might come in the future, suggest that any major airport in the region could gain far greater significance than it has presently.
All eventualities are on the table.
