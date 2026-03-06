The Iran escalation - a systemic shock to the global air transport system

The latest escalation centred on Iran has rapidly shifted from a regional security crisis to a systemic event with global ramifications.

What initially appeared to be another episode of Middle East volatility, has instead exposed the degree to which the modern air transport system is structurally dependent on a narrow geographic corridor linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

Within hours of the first military actions, multiple states enacted partial or full airspace closures, triggering thousands of cancellations, widespread diversions and a complex web of crew and aircraft dislocations.

Short term impacts - mass cancellations, airspace closures and cascading delays - are severe and quantifiable.

But the deeper effect is strategic: the episode exposes a fragile dependence on a single geographic crossroads, and could force a re-evaluation of network design, fleet strategy, insurance economics and hub resilience.