The challenges of aviation growth: get better at self promotion
Aviation is a growth industry, with all leading forecasters expecting this to remain the case into the longer term future. As in the past, there are likely to be occasional, short term interruptions to traffic growth. However, IATA forecasts a doubling of passenger numbers between 2017 and 2037, with considerable social and economic benefits arising from this growth. Nevertheless, there are a number of challenges both constraining, and resulting from, growth in the aviation industry.
The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) held its annual Forum on 4-Dec-2018, a meeting of directors general of civil aviation of European countries, together with representatives of the European Commission, EUROCONTROL and EASA. The ECAC Forum's theme this year was sustaining aviation growth. CAPA contributed to the discussion with a presentation on "The challenges of growth: what solutions for the future?".
The challenges can be grouped into four broad categories: (1) infrastructure, (2) environment, (3) protectionism and (4) additional government-imposed burdens. The CAPA presentation summarised the different challenges under these four categories and areas of consideration for solutions. Underpinning virtually all the solutions is the need for aviation to become much better at promoting its benefits to the public.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.