Thailand aims to spur sluggish air travel demand from key Chinese market in 2024

The slow recovery of traffic from China is a major concern for airlines and the tourism industry in Thailand, so operators are hoping that the extension of a visa-free entry programme will help spur a stronger rebound in 2024.

The weaker-than-expected growth of Chinese outbound leisure travel in 2023 is a well-known trend, as it has affected many Asia-Pacific markets.

However, it has been particularly significant for Thailand, which relies more heavily on Chinese visitors than others in the region.

Other overseas markets have recovered more quickly for Thailand, which has helped boost overall inbound traffic. However, the importance of Chinese visitors means a faster recovery in this market is still a top priority for Thailand.

The government has recognised this, and is doing what it can to remove obstacles and streamline travel between the two countries.

The following analysis looks at the state of the mainland China-Thailand market as 2024 begins, and what changes have occurred in airline competition.