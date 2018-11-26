Taxes just one of Latin American aviation's hurdles to cross
Latin America is arguably one of the most promising and most challenging aviation markets worldwide. The region’s overall low trips per capita, growing middle class and projected passenger growth have attracted a raft of new low cost start-ups, resulting in air travel becoming more affordable than ever.
But the necessary infrastructure to support that growth is lacking, and the industry’s quest to convince governments that egregious taxes will stunt the industry’s growth is a slow journey that sometimes drifts sideways.
During the past year there have been elections in some of Latin America’s largest aviation markets and there is hope that some of the new administrations will look favourably on the industry. However, Mexico recently encountered a major setback after voters endorsed a plan by its president-elect to scrap construction of a new airport in Mexico City.
