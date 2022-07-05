TAV gets pandemic-related extension to Macedonian airport concessions; could set a precedent

Turkey’s TAV Airports, partly owned by Groupe ADP, is a respected airport operator in Turkey and parts of Europe, the CIS and the Middle East, and is an organisation that quietly gets on with its job of managing airports in areas where it can be more difficult to do so, and where nothing can be taken for granted. It takes some nerve to work there, and business aplomb as well.

TAV has now negotiated three deals either to extend concession periods on account of the COVID-19 pandemic or, in one case, to delay payments until traffic reaches agreed levels.

It is highly likely that while uncertainty continues to prevail in the air transport business other operators and investors in the airport sector will be examining what measures they can take to alleviate losses occasioned by the pandemic.