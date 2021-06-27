TAV airports in North Macedonia: seeking government investment

The normal format of an airport concession deal requires the concessionaire to invest in and improve the infrastructure, in return for collecting revenues.

It appears that a deal has been struck in North Macedonia in southeast Europe by which the government will be doing the investment in the immediate future, even though the concessionaire has provided some infrastructure already and was planning more. It seems this is a quid pro quo for the cancellation of a new cargo airport project that the concessionaire might not have been keen on anyway.

With many airport operators in dire straits, this sort of agreement could be replicated elsewhere.

As for North Macedonia, the government seems to have realised that tourism will be a key element in the country’s fight back from the pandemic, and that if it is necessary for it to play its part by putting its hand in its pocket, then that is what it must do.