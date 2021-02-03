TAV Airports attracted to New Silk Road investment opportunities
Turkey’s TAV Airports is a globally known operator of airports but works mainly within a narrow band of East Europe and West/Central Asia, apart from the six (of 13 in total) airports within Turkey itself that it is associated with.
For some time it has continued to focus on the Balkans, and Central Asia in particular, and it is becoming increasingly evident that its desire is to benefit from the Chinese 'Belt and Road' initiative, a.k.a. the New Silk Road, which will encompass these regions.
