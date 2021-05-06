Taiwan finally extends its main airport; faces down regional threats

In the broader scheme of things, Taiwan, Republic of China, barely gets a look-in in the west. Taiwan sits quietly in the South China Sea and calmly goes about its own business, and most people outside the region can’t easily locate it on a map.

But it is in the news right now as Beijing ramps up the political pressures. Taiwan is actually in a position to benefit from the attention it is receiving from the world as it has managed to keep COVID-19 infections largely at bay, and as – finally – it signs a contract to build a big new terminal at its main airport.