Sydney KSA financially strong; Western Sydney airport under way
Sydney Airport is the latest to join the ranks of those hoping to achieve ‘carbon neutrality’ by 2030. However, various curfews and caps remain in place and look likely to continue.
That is at least part of the reason why the government decided, five years ago, to build a second airport for the city, 40 km to the west between suburbs and open land. Scheduled to open in 2026, the airport's nature has changed, and it will now fill a more profound role than that of an LCC reliever airport.
Starting with a blank canvas and a whole new paradigm set, its designers can build a model on which to base any other airport for what remains of aviation.
