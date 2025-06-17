Swedish government again assesses the future of Swedavia's airports, financing and ownership
A couple of years ago the Swedish authorities released a report recommending the partial privatisation of Stockholm Arlanda Airport, which is the country's main gateway. There has been no movement on that proposal specifically, but now the government says it will take a broader approach and review the state's role as the owner and manager of airports holistically.
The state organisation Swedavia is responsible for 10 of the main airports, with municipalities counting for nearly all of the rest.
Sweden is almost alone in this. Of the other four Nordic countries only one (Finland) is known to have committed to a similar review in the last decade. Throughout the Nordics there are concerns that small regional airports (of which there are many) might suffer if only the main airports were privatised.
At the same time, another review will be made of Stockholm's Bromma Airport. The chances are that it will close, to be turned into a housing estate.
And Arlanda Airport will come under scrutiny too - an airport which has underperformed compared to most of its peers, but which is set to receive EUR4 billion for modernisation and expansion.
The key to all this is how quickly changes are agreed and implemented. The private sector would be attracted to some of the airports, at least, but does not care much for vacillation.
