Sweden and Norway airports: still growing, just

Financial statements for the main airport operators in Sweden and Norway, respectively Swedavia and Avinor, indicate that the anticipated impact of high taxes on aviation and of environmental activism, which is powerful in both countries and especially Sweden, has not yet brought about the depth of negative result that was envisaged, and which has been recorded by local airlines.

State-owned Swedavia operates 10 of the major airports in Sweden, including those in the three leading cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

Also a state-owned operator, Avinor controls most of the airports in Norway, 44 in all (there are very few privately owned airports). Unlike Swedavia, Avinor is also responsible for air navigation, but that role is diminishing.

Both organisations report revenue increases in the final quarter of 2019 and for the full year, although that has not always been reflected in the bottom line – in the final quarter especially.