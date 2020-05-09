Swedavia's 1Q2020 financial report: hotel sale saves the day
Sweden’s main airport operator was already facing up to tough challenges in 2020 before it was hit – like every other operator – by the coronavirus, the 'beast from the east'. Those challenges came in the form of the locally headquartered global environmental movement.
On the face of it, the organisation’s first quarter 2020 financial results do not look to be too bad, but they were alleviated by the sale of a hotel, which boosted the bottom line.
As is the case with all other operators, Swedavia is coming to terms with ‘the new normal’, whatever that turns out to be, but is determined to help kick-start the economy as soon as it can.
