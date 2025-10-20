Loading
20-Oct-2025 11:30 AM

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF): incentives, rather than mandates, could be more effective

Analysis

IATA boss Willie Walsh says that oil suppliers are "price gouging" when selling airlines sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is crucial to aviation's 2050 net zero target.

This is because they are passing on the cost of compliance with EU and UK SAF mandates to their airline customers.

This makes SAF even more expensive than jet fuel - which it is already.

Moreover, through the law of unintended consequences, it acts as a disincentive to the development of the embryonic SAF market that the mandates are aimed at stimulating.

Mr Walsh argues that European regulators should eliminate SAF mandates.

He may have a point.

Read More

This CAPA Analysis Report is 1,165 words.

You must log in to read the rest of this article.

Got an account? Log In

Create a CAPA Account

Get a taste of our expert analysis and research publications by signing up to CAPA Content Lite for free, or unlock full access with CAPA Membership.

InclusionsContent Lite UserCAPA Member
News
Non-Premium Analysis
Premium Analysis
Data Centre
Selected Research Publications

Want More Analysis Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More