Successful European low cost airports: dealing with the pandemic

The general media hasn’t been slow to ask if the pandemic signals the end for low cost carriers, jumping on any evidence it can find to support that view.

LCCs are generally supported by airports that can be considered ‘low cost’ themselves, because they host more than 50% of their seat capacity on that business model. Some have a designated low cost terminal.

Earlier this year, in a report that focused on Brussels South Charleroi Airport, CAPA analysed eight of those airports in Europe – those that have the largest passenger throughput, between five million and 16.5 million passengers per annum.

Returning to them now, it can be seen that although they are struggling along with the rest of the industry, their position overall is no worse than that of their ‘primary’ level peers.