St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport: MoT approves 7th freedom ops
Russia’s second city, St Petersburg, has experienced considerable passenger growth at its main airport, Pulkovo, but it is still well behind the Moscow airports, which collectively have approximately half the nation’s air traffic.
Proposals to introduce an open skies regime specifically for the city, an unusual measure, have been put forward for several years, but encountered opposition from cautious regulators who feared Russia’s airlines might be swamped with foreign airlines operating under fifth and sixth freedom rules.
Now, a ‘halfway house’ will be introduced by which foreign carriers will be allowed to introduce point-to-point services from 21 countries, in some cases from any city, and in others from selected ones only.
It is a scheme which should be of economic benefit to the city, which is home to President Putin and which will be watched carefully by strategists elsewhere, and not only in Russia.
But for Russia’s airlines, it is a wake-up call.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.