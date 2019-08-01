Spring Airlines leads Chinese LCCs' international expansion Part 2

This is Part 2 of a two part CAPA review of Chinese LCC expansion internationally. Part 1 looked at the international expansion plans of China's smaller LCCs, most of which are fully or partially owned by full service airline groups.

This second part will focus on the role of Spring Airlines, China's first major home grown LCC.

See related report: Spring Airlines leads Chinese LCCs' international expansion Part 1

Independent Spring Airlines, the first and largest domestic LCC in China, is planning rapid international expansion with a focus on the 10 Southeast Asia/North Asia markets it already serves.

Spring is also now considering the acquisition of A321neoXLRs, which would give it the range to fly deeper into Southeast Asia from north China, as well as potentially to open new routes to South Asia and Australia.