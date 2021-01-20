Spring Airlines' growth surges in China’s reopened domestic market

China’s most successful LCC, Spring Airlines, showed a whopping 45.3% y-o-y domestic passenger growth in the month of Dec-2020. By Oct-2020, Spring had added 60 new routes during the year.

For the month of Dec-2020, the airline’s domestic cargo volume (tonnes uplifted) increased by an even larger, 73% y-o-y.

International passenger numbers however slipped to a trickle, as China’s quarantine restrictions made short haul discretionary flying difficult.