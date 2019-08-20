Spirit Airlines SWOT: short term hiccups cloud solid fundamentals
Spirit Airlines is the largest ULCC in the Americas and deserves a lot of credit for making the model well-known, albeit at times not in the most positive ways.
As both Spirit and the ULCC model reach a certain level of maturity, the airline apparently no longer internally refers to itself as an ultra low cost airline, but believes it is more of a 'high value provider'.
Although Spirit’s long term fundamentals remain solid, the company is facing short term cost pressure and the challenge of correcting aspects of its operations, after changes it made for the busy summer time period have resulted in a tarnish on its improving operating performance.
This report considers Spirit’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.