Spirit Airlines SWOT: short term hiccups cloud solid fundamentals

Spirit Airlines is the largest ULCC in the Americas and deserves a lot of credit for making the model well-known, albeit at times not in the most positive ways.

As both Spirit and the ULCC model reach a certain level of maturity, the airline apparently no longer internally refers to itself as an ultra low cost airline, but believes it is more of a 'high value provider'.

Although Spirit’s long term fundamentals remain solid, the company is facing short term cost pressure and the challenge of correcting aspects of its operations, after changes it made for the busy summer time period have resulted in a tarnish on its improving operating performance.

This report considers Spirit’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.