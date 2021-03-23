Spain and airport operator AENA prepare for a recovery – will it come?

Spain is one of several European countries which depend on tourism to such a degree that the pandemic has hit them hard. The stop-start nature of restrictions – local, national and international – and within the airline business itself, has crippled that industry in Spain; many resorts have become ghost towns.

The main airport operator, AENA, has just announced its first loss since 2012, and accordingly, since it was partially privatised in 2015.

But the government’s majority share means that it will always pursue socialist policies intended to keep as many people in work as possible, rather than indulge in heavy cost-cutting.

Now, with the first signs of a possible recovery, despite a new wave of infection across Europe, AENA and the tourism business it supports must hope that the much sought-after coordination between governments will actually come to pass, and that the beaches will soon be full again.