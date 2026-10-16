South Korea is playing an increasingly important role in Peach’s international push

Peach is a good example of how Japan's LCCs are looking to tap into booming international demand, particularly on routes between South Korea and major Japanese markets such as Tokyo and Osaka.

LCCs in Japan have been growing more quickly than full-service carriers in recent years, and they are targeting further expansion. Most LCCs in Japan are linked to the two major airline groups, and their trajectories signal their importance to group strategies.

Peach, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings, is focusing most heavily on international growth, said Chief Corporate Planning Officer Satoru Endo during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia on 1-Oct-2026 in Chitose, Japan.

Many of its most recent international capacity additions have been between Japan and South Korea, taking advantage of the surge in demand in this market.

This focus on short-haul international plays to the strengths of Peach's LCC business model.