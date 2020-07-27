Sofia Airport concession signed – EUR600 million investment

Some airport transaction deals continue to be completed, even if new ones are very thin on the ground.

One of them is for the concession to operate and improve Sofia Airport, serving the capital of Bulgaria, over a period of 35 years. Bulgaria's Transport Ministry has signed a concession contract with a Luxembourg/German consortium for Sofia Airport.

This process has been a very lengthy one; the airport was first considered for a concession almost 10 years ago and a previous attempt was made before it was cancelled by an interim government. Moreover, apart from the hiatus occasioned by the pandemic there has been a further complication in that the concession appeared not to be given to the highest bidder, which brought about an appeal from the losers.