Singapore an early mover in restoring international aviation links

Singapore has emerged as one of the leaders in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of easing cross-border travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government has taken a range of steps to begin restoring traffic flows in selected markets, including negotiating travel corridors for official and long-stay workers and reducing quarantine requirements. Some transit flights via Singapore have also been allowed to resume.

While significant health-related restrictions still apply, these are significant steps. They stand out particularly due to the lack of progress by other states in restoring international links. Many Asia-Pacific governments say they are in discussions with other countries regarding travel corridors, but only a handful have resulted in formal agreements. A second wave of coronavirus cases across the region has helped cool enthusiasm on opening borders.

Singapore has shown a willingness to look for ways that international travel can be restored to certain markets in a safe manner. As an early mover on this front, Singapore represents an interesting case study for the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.