Singapore Airlines fleet: growth resumes as 787-10s, A350ULRs arrive
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is entering a new phase of fleet growth in the fiscal year beginning Apr-2018 as it adds 10 aircraft, for a total of 117. The airline is also increasing the density of its regional widebody fleet as it starts transitioning from A330-300s and older model 777s to higher-density 787-10s and A350-900s.
While net growth of 10 aircraft is hardly unusual in Asia, it is highly unusual for SIA. The SIA fleet has essentially been flat over the past several years and has not expanded by 10 or more aircraft in at least two decades.
New aircraft technology is enabling a resumption of growth. The 787-10 brings lower unit costs and the A350-900ULR gives SIA the ability to resume nonstop flights economically to Los Angeles and New York, routes previously served by inefficient A340-500s.
