SIA operates x31 weekly to N America with Seattle. Vancouver next?

On 01-Nov-18 Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced the launch of nonstop flights to Seattle from 3-Sep-2018. The new route will give SIA 31 weekly nonstop flights to North America and Singapore Changi Airport 45 weekly flights.

Two and a half years ago Singapore did not have any nonstop flights to North America. In Jun-2016 United launched its first ever nonstop Singapore flight, a daily service from San Francisco, and SIA followed with its first ever San Francisco nonstop in Oct-2016. United has just added a second daily service to San Francisco and SIA has resumed nonstop services to Los Angeles and Newark.

Vancouver could become yet another new nonstop destination for Singapore. Air Canada has been evaluating the launch of Singapore-Vancouver services. Changi Airport has also been trying to convince SIA to launch Vancouver and/or Toronto, although at this point SIA is unlikely to resume serving Canada.