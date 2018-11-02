SIA operates x31 weekly to N America with Seattle. Vancouver next?
On 01-Nov-18 Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced the launch of nonstop flights to Seattle from 3-Sep-2018. The new route will give SIA 31 weekly nonstop flights to North America and Singapore Changi Airport 45 weekly flights.
Two and a half years ago Singapore did not have any nonstop flights to North America. In Jun-2016 United launched its first ever nonstop Singapore flight, a daily service from San Francisco, and SIA followed with its first ever San Francisco nonstop in Oct-2016. United has just added a second daily service to San Francisco and SIA has resumed nonstop services to Los Angeles and Newark.
Vancouver could become yet another new nonstop destination for Singapore. Air Canada has been evaluating the launch of Singapore-Vancouver services. Changi Airport has also been trying to convince SIA to launch Vancouver and/or Toronto, although at this point SIA is unlikely to resume serving Canada.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.