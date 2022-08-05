SIA maintains capacity growth trajectory as Asia-Pacific momentum builds

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is continuing its remarkably consistent pace of recovery, and while some Asia-Pacific airlines are finally catching up, SIA remains one of the region’s front runners in terms of restoring its pre-pandemic capacity.

Through much of the COVID-19 pandemic SIA was leading the Asia-Pacific region in reinstating capacity – in large part due to supportive government policies.

Since the second quarter of 2022, however, some airlines have quickly ramped up international capacity as their governments have eased border restrictions. But there are still only a handful that have outpaced SIA.

SIA projects that its steady capacity increase will continue through the rest of 2022, although eventually it will need some of the remaining restricted markets – China in particular – to reopen in order to recover fully to pre-pandemic levels.