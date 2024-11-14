'Second level' Western Sydney Airport to be 'serious challenger' to Kingsford Smith

The nature and purpose of the Western Sydney airport (WSI) that is now under construction at Badgerys Creek far to the west of the city-region has changed.

Once regarded as a necessary reliever airport for the Kingsford Smith (SYD) facility that is located fairly close to downtown, and to handle mainly budget airlines when it opens in 2026, it is now being touted as potentially the busiest airport in the country by 2026.

Full service and alliance member airlines are already demonstrating their interest in operating there.

But WSI still has a few hoops to jump through as the opening date nears, including finalising the surface transport connections that have got caught up in a cost overrun for an entire Metro system, which is being expanded rapidly.

Probably the biggest issue it has got to get to grips with is whether it is still only to be a reliever for SYD, whether it should still focus on low cost, or whether it has the ability and the support to knock SYD airport off its perch.

And that raises the question of who will ultimately operate and finance it.

It would be unusual in Australia if that responsibility remained with the government.