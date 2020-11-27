Schiphol Group-Oaktree tie-up seeks N America airport deals

Airport privatisation in the U.S. is at a crossroads, and depends on the as-yet unresolved presidential election for its future direction.

But that has not prevented the slightly unusual pairing of one of Europe’s leading airport operators with a U.S. alternative investment fund which specialises in turning around firms that are on their knees; both of them seeking potential deals in North America.

Unusual, but a sign of the times, and possibly the first of many.

How many such deals will actually arise in the U.S. is unclear, but a new market could emerge in Canada, where many regional airports are in clear and present danger.