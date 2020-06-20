Schiphol Airport plans to substitute Hyperloop for short haul routes
The concept of the ‘hyperloop’ high speed rail in a tube has been around for almost a decade, although progress towards even a working model is slow. Hyperloop is a sealed tube or system of tubes with low air pressure through which a pod containing passengers or freight may travel substantially free of air resistance or friction.
One of the many potential locations for it is the Netherlands, where a development company wishes to connect Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with airports in neighbouring countries in order to reduce its environmental footprint while freeing up slots for long haul services.
It is a very ambitious – and long term – project, but one which fits Schiphol’s approach to short haul air services.
