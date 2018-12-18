Saudi Arabia's flyadeal's major aircraft order coming soon
Saudia's low cost subsidiary flyadeal is planning another major push in Saudi Arabia’s domestic market over the next month as it puts into service three additional A320ceos. The LCC’s seat capacity will increase by more than 30%, pushing its share of the Middle East’s largest domestic market up from 11% to 14%.
Flyadeal expects to carry 3.5 to 4 million passengers in 2019 – an impressive achievement, given that the airline is less than two years old. Flyadeal has not yet captured significant global attention, but that is about to change when it announces a major narrowbody order.
Flyadeal is hardly your average start-up: it issued Airbus and Boeing an RFP for up to 50 aircraft (30 firm and 20 options) only a couple of months after it began operations and could issue an RFP for widebody aircraft next year.
