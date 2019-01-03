Saudi Arabian airports: status report on the four main facilities

This is undoubtedly a time of great change in Saudi Arabia; change that will impact on its airports, their plans for development and prospects for privatisation. Political developments that have taken place within the past two months may or may not impact on how the outside world regards the kingdom and whether or not it should invest in it.

In the meantime the privatisation process – essentially one of concessions – is on hold.

This report outlines the status of the main airports and how attractive they may be to investors, purely from an operational viewpoint.