Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Airport opens terminals 3 and 4; talks of city and airport becoming global hub
Saudi Arabia is often overlooked as the regional powerhouse it aspires to be in Middle East aviation.
But with the opening of two terminals at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, that facility has ambitions to be a ‘global hub’.
Currently it lags airports like Dubai International in some respects.
But the loosening of tourist restrictions in the country will go some way to improving traffic flow both to and from it, and through it.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.