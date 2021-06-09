SAS to consolidate activities at Copenhagen Airport hub?
It is rare, anywhere, for a ‘country’ of 20 million people to have three gateway/hub airports.
That is essentially what Denmark, Norway and Sweden – all historically connected, once part of a union, and with a common passport for all three – collectively offer, and in competition with each other for the business of the tri-national airline, and others.
But the new paradigm set by the pandemic demands a review of historical agreements such as this while all airports strive merely to exist. The first mover in this instance is Copenhagen Airport, which was easily the most aggressive before the COVID-19 pandemic and whose CEO perceives a change of emphasis in SAS towards consolidating business at one airport – most likely meaning intercontinental business.
This report looks at what that would mean for CPH and the other airports.
