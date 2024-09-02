SAF activity in the US and Europe: Carrot and stick dynamic on show

A 'slow and incremental' growth of global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production

Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Jun-2024, IATA director general Willie Walsh commented on the "slow and incremental" growth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production around the globe, despite significant investment across certain parts of the world - particularly the US.

Mr Walsh described "the story in the US" as "actually quite encouraging" in comparison to the EU approach, where "ridiculous" regulation and mandates have had "zero environmental benefit" and done "absolutely nothing to improve the production of sustainable fuel", while adding to fuel costs for airlines and consumers.

Speaking at the same event, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby also commented on the difference between the US incentive-based and the EU mandate-based approaches, stating that "the carrots are the only thing that will work" because "the sticks drive high cost production [and] the carrots drive low cost production".

The 'carrot and stick' analogy has pervaded industry conversations around sustainability for years; and a timeline of the recent news cycle regarding SAF suggests a visible gap in results.

The American Carrot

Since Mr Walsh and Mr Kirby spoke the IATA AGM in Jun-2024, multiple major US cities have played host to SAF production, storage and supply announcements.

In early Jun-2024, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis confirmed an agreement with SkyClean US Energy for the construction of an onsite production facility at Pittsburgh International Airport. This follows an announcement in May-2024 for a similar, USD1.5 billion facility at the airport in partnership with KeyState Energy and CNX Resources.

On 24-Jun-2024, Neste commissioned SAF storage capacity in Houston (Texas) from natural gas industry company ONEOK, providing Neste with up to 100,000 tons of capacity to support "airlines operating from airports in the central and eastern US".

JetBlue Airways and World Fuel Services signed an agreement in late Jul-2024 for the supply of SAF at New York John F Kennedy International Airport, with JetBlue expected to take delivery of a minimum one million gallons under an initial 12 month deal.

United Airlines announced an agreement on 31-Jul-2024 to purchase one million gallons of Neste's MY SAF for use at Chicago O'Hare International Airport through the end of 2024. The list goes on.

The European Stick

Conversely, SAF news from Europe in recent months has been bookended by moves from Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic Airways in late Jun-2024 and late Jul-2024, respectively, to introduce passenger surcharges in order to cover costs associated with meeting sustainability regulation.

Lufthansa's 'Environmental Cost Surcharge' covers services departing from 27 EU countries in addition to Norway, Switzerland and the UK from Jan-2025. The surcharge will vary depending on the route and airfare, incurring between EUR1 and EUR72.

The policy aims to - in part - address the statutory blending quota of initially 2% SAF for departures from EU countries from 01-Jan-2025, as well as adjustments to the EU Emissions Trading System and ongoing efforts under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Virgin Atlantic's plans to implement fees of up to GBP24 per flight from Jan-2025 come in response to a UK Department for Transport announcement on 22-Jul-2024, confirming the details of the UK's SAF mandate.

The legislation provides for 2% of total UK jet fuel demand from Jan-2025, increasing on a linear basis to 10% in 2030 and 22% in 2040. From 2040, the obligation will remain at 22% until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply.

SAF uptake and scalability will bear out the veracity of the carrot and stick dynamic

With sustainability playing part in almost every industry conversation regarding future growth, the initial sites of mass SAF uptake and scalability will bear out the veracity of the carrot and stick dynamic surrounding production.