Ryanair SWOT: 40 years ago, the vast low cost airline was a small loss-making regional

Ryanair has come a very long way since it launched operations on 8-Jul-1985, when its sole aircraft - an Embraer EMB-110P1 Bandeirante - flew from Waterford in Ireland to London Gatwick.

In 40 years Ryanair has transformed itself from a small loss-making regional airline into the biggest airline group in Europe by passenger numbers, fleet, and number of routes. It is also one of the most consistently profitable and cash-generative European airline groups.

The key to its success since the 1990s has been its focus on costs. Nevertheless, the ultra-low cost airline has also evolved its business model, showing nimbleness and flexibility in spite of its size.

This report considers Ryanair Group's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.