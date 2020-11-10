Russian aviation shows resilience; sustained by domestic travel

Coronavirus cases in Russia are at a high level, but the head of one airport, the country’s leading one (Moscow Sheremetyevo), is confident of a return to normality in a shorter time frame than that anticipated elsewhere. One of the reasons for his confidence is that domestic flights, which have actually undergone a year on year capacity increase this summer, are keeping the business going.

Russia's International Airports Association reported that the largest airports in the country had recorded a 25% year-on-year decrease in passengers in Sep-2020, down from 28% fewer passengers in Aug-2020. However, like every other country, Russia remains hampered by international lockdowns and quarantines, and the rebound is coming mainly from domestic traffic.

But as Russia anticipates the early availability of a vaccine, international travel also needs to return quickly.