Russian aviation market remains depressed, its 2025 capacity 25% below 2019's
More than three and a half years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its aviation market remains depressed.
Sanctions imposed by Western countries in response to its attack on Ukraine are weighing on the Russian market.
The international market is particularly affected - its international seat capacity is scheduled to be 35.1% below 2019 levels in 2025, and domestic capacity is projected to be down by 15.4% compared with 2019.
However, drone attacks on Russia and restrictions on airspace have adversely affected flights across the country. Domestic seat numbers are set to fall by 6.5% year-on-year.
Russia's total seat capacity in 2025 is scheduled to be down by 2.8% year-on-year, and 25.1% below its 2019 peak.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.