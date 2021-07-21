Rio/São Paulo domestic airports finally make the Brazilian concessions

The Brazilian airport concession process is in its 11th year and rumbles on remorselessly through economic crises and pandemics alike. Now its tentacles have spread away from the main state-run airports to embrace the locally controlled ones.

Even so, two important big city airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have never figured in the auctions because they were held back for strategic reasons. Until now, that is. Both domestic airports and are for the most part feeding each other; they are historically profitable.

They will inevitably attract the big hitters from the global airport financing and operation community as the big city international airports did in earlier rounds.

But as the very first concession, from 2011, is readied to go back under the hammer, warning bells are sounding and lights flashing.