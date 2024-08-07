Australian aviation: Rex looks to drop jet operation; part two – market implications

Administrators will oversee Rex restructuring, and the grounded jet operation will likely not return

In part one of this report, CAPA - Centre for Aviation reacted to the news that Regional Express Holdings (Rex) had appointed administrators from Ernst & Young, and the Australian Stock Exchange suspended its shares from trading after it entered voluntary administration on 30-Jul-2024.

The decision by Rex to enter voluntary administration once again underlines how difficult it is for a small-scale jet operation to compete against the established players in the Australian domestic market.

Rex is primarily a turboprop operator, but made a foray into narrowbody jet services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears that this jet operation will become a casualty of the restructuring during administration, although the more well-established regional operation will likely remain in place.

At the time it entered administration Rex was operating nine leased Boeing 737-800s and about 40 Saab 340 turboprops, with another 18 Saab 340s inactive.

Part two of this analysis looks in greater detail at Rex's network and the implications of its withdrawal from the domestic trunk routes served by its narrowbodies.

Rex's jet routes became its busiest, but now the regional operations top the table

By the time Rex entered administration, its domestic jet services included about a dozen routes between seven destinations.

Its jet network covered state capitals and major leisure destinations: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart and the Gold Coast.

The carrier was still adding services as recently as 28-Jun-2024, when it launched its first jet flights to Perth from Australia's east coast with services from Adelaide and Melbourne.

The chart below shows Rex's top 10 routes as measured in weekly seats, as scheduled for the week of 29-Jul-2024 (just before entering administration). Almost all were jet routes rather than its regional turboprop routes, as would be expected.

Rex's leading route was Sydney-Melbourne, a very competitive market that is traditionally one of the world's busiest domestic routes.

Nine of these routes touched on Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane.

Rex top-10 routes, as measured in seats for the week of 29-Jul-2024

A week later, the list of Rex's top routes had changed significantly.

In the absence of its jet flights, Adelaide-Port Lincoln has become its leading route, which was previously its fifth. This is followed by Sydney-Dubbo and Perth-Albany, which don't even feature in the previous week's top 10.

All of the top 10 are now between a state capital and a smaller regional destination, rather than between state capitals.

Rex top-10 routes, as measured in seats for the week of 5-Aug-2024

The next chart shows Rex's top airports by seats, before the administration announcement.

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are in the first three spots, followed by smaller state capitals Adelaide and Perth.

Rex top 10 airports by seats for the week of 29-Jul-2024

The same chart a week later looks similar at first glance, with Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth comprising the top four.

However, there are a few notable differences, such as Brisbane moving down to seventh spot.

And of course, the airport totals are now much lower, as they are connecting the larger cities to regional destinations rather than other state capitals.

Rex top 10 airports by seats for the week of 5-Aug-2024

Rex's overall domestic capacity share was already slender, and now it has been cut back much further

In the week that it entered administration, Rex accounted for 6.3% of weekly seats in the Australian domestic market. This made it the fourth-largest in that market, significantly behind Qantas with 40.3%, Virgin Australia with 30% and Jetstar with 20.6%.

Australia domestic capacity, share of seats by airline for the week of 29-Jul-2024

CAPA - Centre for Aviation data shows that for the following week, the effect of Rex dropping its jet flights cut its domestic share to 2.6%. The three major airlines each saw their share grow by 1-1.5 percentage points.

Jet additions gave a major boost to Rex capacity, so naturally it has taken a big hit with their removal

Rex's capacity shifts since the pandemic can be seen in the chart below.

The spike in late Feb-2021 to early Apr-2021 is partly due to the ramp-up in jet services around that time. It was followed by a drop then a rise later in 2021 due to the vagaries of pandemic-era restrictions.

For the week of 29-Jul-2024, Rex had 86.3% more weekly seats than in the same week in 2019. This is mainly due to the addition of the jet services.

The carrier's 6.3% share of domestic capacity was almost double its 3.3% share in 2019.

However, there was a dramatic dip in the week of 5-Aug-2024, when all the jet flights had been removed from the schedule.

This meant Rex's capacity dropped to 39% of the previous week's scheduled seats, and its share was cut by more than half.

Rex domestic capacity, as measured in weekly two-way seats, Jan-20219 to Aug-2024

Rex share in some specific jet markets was larger than its average, but still trailed other players on most routes

Of course, Rex's capacity varied from its average depending on the market served. On its top route - Sydney-Melbourne - the carrier had an 8.5% share of capacity for the week of 29-Jul-2024.

This gave it the fourth-largest share on this route, behind Qantas, Virgin Australia and Jetstar.

One week later (in the week of 5-Aug-2024), Rex had no flights scheduled on this route. This caused the market share of the other three carriers to rise by 2-3 percentage points each.

Sydney-Melbourne one-way capacity by airline, as measured in weekly seats, Jan-2020 to Aug-2024

Rex held an 11.7% capacity share on the Sydney-Brisbane route for the week of 29-Jul-2024.

After it cut this route, Qantas and Virgin Australia each saw a gain of more than five points in their capacity share, to 47.2% and 41.6% respectively. Jetstar only had a gain of 1.2 points to 11.3%.

Rex held an 8.9% share in the Melbourne-Adelaide market for the week of 29-Jul-2024. After it pulled out, Jetstar gained a four-point boost to its share, Qantas about three points, and Virgin 1.7 points.

For the Melbourne-Brisbane route, Rex held a 5.6% share for the week of 29-Jul-2024. Qantas and Jetstar had gains of about three points in the following week.

Further down its route list, Rex had a 5.3% share on Sydney-Adelaide, 4.6% on Sydney-Gold Coast, 11.6% on Brisbane-Adelaide (still the lowest share), and 6% on Melbourne-Gold Coast.

Rex may have had a broad jet network, but it was not as deep as its competitors

Having such a relatively small share of the country's busiest routes indicates one of the challenges for Rex.

While it was connecting all of the major cities, it was unable to offer the same range of frequencies as the larger incumbents.

This underlines the scale disadvantage that Rex was unable to overcome.

In the wake of the failure of Bonza, and the end of Rex's narrowbody foray, the question of whether Australia can sustain another competitor on the major domestic routes has been a hot topic.

There are currently three large incumbents - Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia. While Qantas and Jetstar have different pricing and different models, they are part of the same group so are effectively one entity.

To some extent the question is unanswered, since Rex's jet operation did not become large enough to be a true threat. Although if it had, competition between the three groups would have become even more fierce.

This would be good for consumers, but bad for airline economics, and such a situation may not have lasted long.