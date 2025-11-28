Reopened India-China Market starts slowly, but more routes and airlines will come
While only a few airlines have re-entered the India-Mainland China market following the recent lifting of restrictions, there is significant potential for more growth between the world's two largest populations.
Direct flights between India and Mainland China stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, and services remained suspended due to political tensions between the two countries that were exacerbated by a serious border clash in 2020.
In Oct-25 the two governments reached an agreement to reopen air links, and so far three airlines have either resumed service or announced plans to do so.
India has also reduced restrictions on visas for Chinese visitors this year.
There were seven airlines operating between India and Mainland China in late 2019, although capacity in this market was relatively low, given the size of both populations.
The number of airlines and capacity will build up again, and it is certainly possible that this market will surpass its pre-pandemic level.
While India-Mainland China capacity was dominated by Chinese airlines in 2019, Indian airlines are well positioned to increase their share of this market.
