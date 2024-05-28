Qatar Airways commits to aviation expansion in Rwanda, also in Southern Africa generally

When Qatar Airways, in Dec-2019, signed an agreement with Rwanda's government to acquire a 60% stake in the new Bugesera Airport, presently under construction, it was initially considered a strange decision for the airline, even if it had already taken an interest in the sector (specifically with the Vnukovo airport in Moscow; a deal that still hasn't been closed).

But the airline's method has become clearer lately as it positions itself not only to take a 49% stake in RwandAir - the flag carrier - as well, but also potentially in a so far unnamed Southern African airline.

Central/East Africa could do with a genuine continental level hub. Nairobi and Addis Ababa are both capable of being one, but neither seems to be able to get over the line for one reason or other.

Starting out with a clean slate, at an airport set up for hubbing transfer passengers (assuming it is), with a compliant minor partner, and in a country which is starting to show economic potential 30 years after its dreadful civil war, could provide Qatar Airways with leverage in what is supposed to be about to become the world's fastest growing continent for aviation.