Private terminals becoming popular at US airports but limited elsewhere

High quality, high service terminals exist at airports for the users of private and business aircraft, and notably those offered by the large Fixed Based Operators (FBOs).

Within commercial airports top revenue producers and loyalty card holders can use executive lounge facilities offered by airlines and alliances, directly or through third parties, which include the airport itself.

But there is a so far relatively untested third market of people with money to spend but not enough of it to merit even fractional business jet ownership, or who prefer larger commercial aircraft anyway. Those who travel frequently for business and/or leisure, alone or with family, who use commercial airports but who do not, for whatever reason, commit to one airline or alliance – people who seek to make their life as easy as possible. They are a market in search of a supplier – and now they have one.