President Biden's first aviation-related orders mainly concern COVID

In far too many countries government responses to the COVID pandemic, and to the way it has impacted the air transport sector, have been woefully inadequate.

In the U.S., which is still reeling from a brutal Presidential election campaign and post-election events, there was little indication before that election of how either of the candidates would help the sector to progress if they became President.

That still appears to be the case. Of the myriad Executive Orders that have been issued by the Biden administration during its first week in office, only two are aviation-related, and in both cases they understandably specifically concern COVID-19.

However, out of those two orders has arisen an embryonic Senate Bill which would create a Joint Task Force to support the industry through to the end of the crisis and, crucially, beyond.

This could offer a useful model for others to review - and perhaps follow.