Premium products create a competitive edge for Aeromexico and LATAM during a challenging time
One of the more interesting trends created by the spike in fuel costs after war erupted in the Middle East is the resiliency of premium demand. Carriers with higher levels of premium offerings are finding themselves at a distinct advantage compared with airlines whose business models are geared towards cost conscious leisure travellers.
Despite the tough operating environment, two of Latin America's largest full service airlines - LATAM Airlines Group and Aeromexico - have garnered upgrades from credit ratings agencies and remained profitable in the third quarter as some of their lower cost rivals posted losses.
And even as many carriers rush to create more upscale products, at least one high profile airline executive, United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby, believes it takes more than a product shift to create a successful brand-loyal airline.
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