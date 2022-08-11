'Preighter' use in aviation to end, but air cargo has had a 'good' pandemic

EASA has ended its approval of transporting cargo in passenger cabins. The European safety regulator had authorised this, in addition to belly space, in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. EASA has concluded that the logistical challenges that arose due to the pandemic no longer exist to the same extent.

Before COVID-19 'preighters' (passenger aircraft used to carry freight) did not really exist, but they accounted for 25% of global air cargo traffic in 2Q2020. The use of preighters supplied essential freight capacity, but did not fully replace the belly space in grounded passenger aircraft during the crisis.

In spite of constrained capacity, global air cargo traffic comfortably exceeded capacity throughout 2021, while capacity shortages benefitted cargo yield and load factor. Although demand has softened more recently, Jun-2022 CTKs were still +0.8% ahead of Jun-2019 (while RPKs were -29.2%).

Air cargo increased its share of airline revenue from 12% in 2019 to 40% in 2021. IATA forecasts that this will ease back to 24% in 2022, but air cargo could well emerge from the pandemic with its position structurally enhanced.