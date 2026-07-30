Prague Airport equity float planned for 2028; what attractions are there to institutional investors?

The Czech government has been floating the idea of floating 40% of the equity of Prague Václav Havel Airport on the stock exchange.

It can't do that right now for legal reasons, so it is a long-term proposal, possibly for 2028.

Nevertheless, it might attract institutional investors.

Prague has one of the three main gateway airports in Central Europe, the others being Vienna and Prague. There is private money in both of them, but not as much as there has been in both cases; and at Vienna, where the original float was 50% of the equity there is still a small free float, but it is less than 6%.

Prague gets a lot of O&D passengers both inbound and outbound, but not so much in the way of transit traffic, which can be as low as 1% of the total. That seems to be the way forward, but unlike Vienna, there is no dominant homespun full service airline to engage in hub activities..

So, for traffic to grow it will have to be by way of tourism. That includes business tourism, and it is no coincidence that an airport city is planned.