Power to the passenger: Malaysia and Australia put forward amended refund rules

New airline refund rules debut in Malaysia for delays of more than five hours

The Malaysian Aviation Commission released an amended Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2024 which took effect on 02-Sep-2024.

Under the amended code, airlines are now required to offer the option of a refund in the original mode of payment if a flight is delayed by more than five hours.

Airlines may also offer alternative forms of refund such as a travel voucher or credit shell but ultimately the passenger has the choice to decide on which mode of refund they prefer.

Timing of the updated code is potentially troublesome for Malaysia Airlines, which is reducing its network by 20% due to a number of factors, including manpower challenges and supply chain constraints, leading to an increase in delays and cancellations.

Tony Fernandes: rules are correct as long as they extend to airport operators and other stakeholders

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said the new refund rules in Malaysia are correct "if the airline is at fault", but noted the same rules must be applied to airport operators and other stakeholders.

Mr Fernandes said: "It is always easy to blame the airline. There are many issues, as you have seen, like the recent Crowdstrike problem, where the system falls apart, and weather".

Willie Walsh: 'It makes little sense that airlines are singled out to pay compensation for delays and cancellations'

IATA director general Willie Walsh mirrored Mr Fernandes' remarks in Jun-2023, stating: "It makes little sense that airlines are singled out to pay compensation for delays and cancellations that have a broad range of root causes, including air traffic control failures, strikes by non-airline workers and inefficient infrastructure".

Mr Walsh added: "With more governments introducing or strengthening passenger rights regulations, the situation is no longer sustainable for airlines".

Australia overhauls passenger protection in new Aviation White Paper

Australia has also proposed an overhaul of its passenger protections and competition monitoring under the Aviation White Paper, with plans for a new independent aviation ombudsperson and an Aviation Customer Rights Charter.

This will outline the obligations that airlines and airports have to their customers, with the ombudsperson tasked with holding airlines accountable for the prompt payment of refunds, across all fare types, when flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.

Beyond this, the ombusdperson will be able to make recommendations to the government for policy or regulatory change, and refer instances of systemic misconduct to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for investigation and enforcement.

Qantas Group: changes risk a 'range of unintended consequences'

Qantas Group voiced its opposition to a proposal to introduce a mandatory compensation scheme in Australia in Dec-2023. It stated making permanent changes to the industry as a result of "temporary and unprecedented set of circumstances", largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, would risk a "range of unintended consequences".

Qantas noted a compensation mandate would not address the core drivers of delays and cancellations, and would likely lead to higher fares whilst making marginal routes less sustainable.

Airservices Australia reported a 10% year-on-year increase in on time performance in FY2024, and a 2% reduction in cancellations. Airservices said this was despite performance challenges and "significant" weather disruptions in H1FY2024.

It noted a "sharper focus" on prioritising the passenger gate-to-gate journey by airports, airlines and service providers is "delivering performance benefits and fostering trust in our sector".