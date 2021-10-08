Post-Pandemic surge could pressure Asia-Pacific MRO capacity

The Asia-Pacific MRO industry is expected to face a temporary capacity crunch when airlines return more of their fleets to service after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the longer-term capacity outlook is brighter as MRO providers are keeping facility expansion plans largely on track.

Major MRO companies in this region have seen a significant dip in business due to airlines parking large numbers of aircraft and deferring heavy maintenance. But demand could spike quickly when COVID-19 restrictions ease, with many Asia-Pacific airlines needing MRO providers to help reactivate aircraft that have been in storage for several months.

While it appears there will be adequate MRO capacity once airline operations settle into a new normal, other challenges will remain. Chief amongst these could be workforce shortages – a potential problem for many parts of the aviation industry, but seemingly a particular headache for MRO.