Portugal-US aviation: TAP Air Portugal grows N Atlantic

In Jun-2019 TAP Air Portugal (TAP) will add three new routes to its North Atlantic network when it starts flying from Lisbon to Chicago, San Francisco (both as sole operator) and Washington (also operated by United).

Growth in capacity from Portugal to North America in recent years has been strong, so much so that it is now approaching the annual seat count of the two leading intercontinental regions from Portugal – namely Latin America and Africa. Indeed, North America is the largest of the three in the peak summer months.

The rapid expansion of Portugal-North America, which will be 2.5 times bigger in late Jul-2019 versus five years ago, has been led by TAP.

Re-energised by its partial privatisation in 2015 and building on codeshare agreements with partners JetBlue and Air Canada, Portugal's flag carrier will have eight North American routes this summer, compared with just three five years ago. Excluded from the North Atlantic JV within the Star Alliance, TAP will no doubt be interested in exploring ways to widen and deepen its relationship with JetBlue over time.